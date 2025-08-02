Overnight ramp detours scheduled for SR-16 and SR-207 at I-95 for resurfacing work: FDOT

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Overnight detours are scheduled for State Road 16 and State Road 207 ramps at I-95 as part of resurfacing improvements on I-95 from International Golf Parkway to State Road 207.

The detours will occur between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., weather permitting, to ensure paving work can be completed safely. The State Road 16 ramp to I-95 South and the I-95 South exit ramp to State Road 16 will close intermittently on Sunday, August 3.

Drivers will be detoured to use I-95 North to International Golf Parkway to access I-95 South or I-95 South to State Road 207 to access State Road 16.

Similarly, the State Road 207 ramp to I-95 South and the I-95 South exit ramp to State Road 207 will close intermittently on Wednesday, August 6.

During these closures, drivers will be detoured to use I-95 North to State Road 16 to access I-95 South or I-95 South to State Road 206 to access State Road 207.

Anderson Columbia Co. Inc. is the contractor responsible for the $31 million resurfacing improvements on I-95. The project is expected to be completed by late 2025.

