Paid parking generates over $100,000 in first week; majority for annual parking permits 

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Just one week into paid parking, the city of Fernandina Beach has generated over $100,000 dollars in gross revenue.

That’s according to the Deputy City Manager.

If you break it down further, the report shows that over $21,000 was made from hourly parking, and over $79,000 was from the annual parking permits purchased.

“The majority of that was done through permits. That won’t sustain itself,” Fernandina Beach Resident Dick Kunkle. “I’d love to know where the money is going said.”

Kunkle has been living in Fernandina Beach for years. He was not happy to hear when paid parking was first implemented.

“I think it’s terrible for our town,” said Kunkle. “I said early on that this was going to tear apart our town, and it has,” said Kunkle.

Paid parking runs from Alachua Street to Ash Street, and 8th Street to Front Street.

People will have to pay to park Monday - Saturday from 10 am - 8 pm

And Sunday, 1 pm - 6 pm. This includes holidays.

Each household in the city is eligible for 2 free parking permits.

For non-city residents, you can get an annual vehicle permit for 124$.

If you don’t have a parking permit, it’ll be 2$ per hour plus fees.

We reached out to the city of Fernandina Beach and asked them where the money generated from paid parking is going.

City Commissioner Tim Poynter told Action News Jax over the phone that the money is going to go directly to fixing the downtown infrastructure and the resiliency sea wall. He said none of the money will go to the general fund.

While Kunkle is in favor of supporting the town’s infrastructure, he says it could be done in other ways

“There’s a reduction in current spending; we are over it. We have more employees than we need in government,” Kunkle said.

“I hope and pray that things turn around and that the people over the next four or five months realize that this is really, really bad for our town.”

Fernandina Beach voters will have the chance to vote on the city’s paid parking program during the primary election this August.

