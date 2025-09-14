Palatka city manager under investigation, interim replacement on the agenda

PALATKA, Fla. — The leadership of Palatka is once again under review, as city officials prepare for a special meeting that could mark a major shift in administration.

According to an agenda released by the city, the Palatka City Commission will meet Monday at 5 p.m. to discuss the appointment of an interim city manager and an external investigation into current City Manager Marcia Carty.

The city has not confirmed whether Carty has been formally placed on leave, nor have officials released details about the nature or scope of the investigation.

This comes just over a year after Carty stepped into the role following the firing of former City Manager Troy Bell in September 2024. Bell was terminated after an independent investigation found he authorized a $50,000 vendor payment without proper approval and removed a GPS tracking device from a city vehicle.

Now, with Carty’s name surfacing in a new investigation, questions are once again swirling about stability in Palatka’s top administrative office.

The meeting agenda also lists Palatka Police Chief Jason Shaw as the proposed interim city manager — signaling that a leadership change could be imminent.

Action News Jax has reached out to the city to confirm Carty’s current employment status and details about the investigation. As of Friday, no additional information has been provided.

The special-called meeting will be open to the public and held at City Hall.

