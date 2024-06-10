Palatka Food Mart sells Fantasy 5 ticket worth over $56,900

PALATKA, Fla. — One lucky person purchased a winning Fantasy 5 ticket yesterday in Palatka.

Two ticket holders correctly matched Sunday night’s evening draw and are each entitled to $56,992.17. One ticket was sold in Palm Bay, and the other was sold at Palatka Food Mart on U.S. 17 in Palatka.

The winning numbers were 1-14-24-27-33. Check your tickets to see if it’s you! The next draw date is tonight.

