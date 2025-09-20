Palatka housing worker admits to stealing over $155K in federal money

PALATKA, Fla. — A former employee of the Palatka Housing Authority has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $155,000 in federal housing funds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Thomas B. Hoffman, 45, from Florahome, admitted to taking money meant to help low-income families.

He could face up to 10 years in prison. A sentencing date hasn’t been set.

Officials said Hoffman worked in IT and handled payments for the housing office.

During a 2025 audit, staff found a fake company called “Data Max” had been paid 48 times between July 2023 and February 2025.

Federal investigators said Hoffman secretly owned the company and used it to take money from the housing authority’s account. Surveillance video showed him cashing checks made out to Data Max.

According to the plea agreement, Hoffman used the money for himself. He agreed to give back the stolen funds and pay restitution.

“Thomas Hoffman took advantage of a position of trust,” Bozena Schrank, Acting Special Agent in Charge with HUD’s Office of Inspector General, said. “He stole money meant to help vulnerable families and blocked real businesses from getting work.”

