Palatka tightens rules for sex offenders ahead of Halloween to boost child safety

PALATKA, Fla. — As Halloween approaches, child safety is top of mind for many families, and the City of Palatka is taking extra steps to protect local kids.

The Palatka City Commission has just approved a new ordinance that tightens restrictions on where convicted sex offenders can live and what they can do on Halloween night.

Parents said the new rules bring a welcome sense of peace.

For generations, Halloween has been a night for kids to dress up and go door-to-door for candy. But this year in Palatka, there’s an added layer of safety.

The newly passed Palatka Sexual Offender and Sexual Predator Act expands how far offenders must live from schools, playgrounds, daycares, and bus stops. That distance is now about 2,500 feet—1,000 feet farther than what state law requires.

The ordinance also targets landlords who rent to offenders in restricted zones, with penalties of up to $500 in fines and 60 days in jail.

And on Halloween night, the new law requires offenders to turn off their lights by 5 p.m., refrain from handing out candy, and avoid displaying any decorations.

Parents say those measures make a big difference.

“I think that’s great. Anything to protect the kids —you know, they’re innocent —so we have to be notified. I think that’s awesome,” Palatka resident Amanda Olsen said.

Another Palatka woman said she understands how these new rules can bring relief to families with young children.

“I’m somebody who has siblings in the area, actually they they go to school around here. I’ve lived in the area for a couple years,” Lillian Filer said.

Filer added, “It definitely brings me more peace of mind that they’re going to be away for the night. They can celebrate the quarters of their own home, and there’s no worry about whether they’re gonna come into contact my siblings or any young children for that matter.”

As families across Palatka decorate their homes and get ready for trick-or-treaters, many say they feel reassured knowing the new city rules are in place to keep kids safer.

The move mirrors a similar ordinance passed earlier this year by the Putnam County Commission, which applies to unincorporated parts of the county. Palatka’s version passed unanimously, four to zero.

City leaders said the timing isn’t just about Halloween, but about creating long-term safety.

Residents who want to know where sex offenders live in their area can visit this link:

Offender.fdle.state.fl.us/offender/sops/offenderSearch.jsf

By entering the city, county, and ZIP code, users can access information about registered sex offenders and predators.

Currently, there are 115 sex offenders registered in the city of Palatka, and the site provides details on their locations.

