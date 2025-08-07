Mom arrested after Palatka teen, 7 dogs left without food while she was in Las Vegas: PCSO

PALATKA, Fla. — A Putnam County mother was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly leaving her teenage son and 7 dogs alone for two weeks without proper food and care.

Investigators say 37-year-old Jessica Copeland went to Las Vegas in July for what they believe to be a birthday trip.

A spokesperson for the Putnam County Sheriff’s office told Action News Jax it was family members who called them. The first family member, who is living in another state, called the Sheriff’s office to do a welfare check on the teenager.

Investigators say an adult outside the house told deputies he was “cleaning” before Jessica Copeland came home from a trip. They say the teenager came outside and told deputies there were no issues and everything was fine. Deputies cleared the call, having no information to enter the home, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Hours later, investigators say another family member who lives in Marion County called the sheriff’s office and said she had video of dogs being abused inside the home. Deputies met with the family member, saw the video, and decided to go back to the home.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s office sent us pictures from inside the home. You can see the house completely cluttered, feces everywhere, empty water bowls, and clearly malnourished dogs.

Emaciated dog Emaciated dogs were rescued from a Putnam County home after being left without food or water.

According to the arrest report, deputies found one dog, “locked in a bedroom with no food or water and was in a room in approximately 4 inches deep of animal feces”.

The bedrooms were found, “encased in a thick layer of brown/white matter identified as animal feces.”

And the deputies note that the teenager “was not given the proper necessities to survive.”

The teenager told deputies different people did come and check on him and bring him food.

Jessica Copeland was arrested by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office when she was coming back from her Vegas trip.

It was also her birthday.

Body camera video of her arrest was shared by PCSO on social media.

Jessica Copeland Jessica Copeland was arrested in Palatka for child and animal neglect in August 2025.

She is charged with one count of child neglect and 7 counts related to animal neglect.

We spoke with some Putnam County mothers and got their reaction to the situation.

“She didn’t think about her children, her animals, she just wasn’t thinking or had any feelings towards what she should be doing,” said Phyllis White.

“The irresponsibility in that is just inexcusable,” said Christina DeFord Quiles.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s office told Action News Jax the dogs were surrendered to animal services, where they will be rehabbed and put up for adoption soon. The teenager was released to family members by DCF.

