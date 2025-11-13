Palm Coast couple found dead in home in apparent murder-suicide

PALM COAST, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected murder-suicide involving an elderly couple in Palm Coast, discovered Wednesday evening at their residence on Pinelynn Lane.

Deputies responded to a welfare check request from a relative who was unable to reach Julio Alonso, 85, and Martha Alonso, 74, by phone or text. Upon arrival, a hospice nurse provided entry into the home, where the couple was found deceased in their bedroom.

Sheriff Rick Staly stated, “While we are still in the early stages of this investigation, the evidence located inside the home and witness interviews strongly indicate that this is a tragic murder-suicide.”

A neighbor informed detectives that the couple was last seen leaving for the hospital on Tuesday. The preliminary investigation suggests that Julio Alonso shot his wife, Martha, before taking his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The deceased have been transported to the medical examiner’s office

Sheriff Staly stated in a news release that there are resources available for those struggling with health and mental issues by contacting Flagler Cares at 386-319-9483 or the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling 988 or visiting 988lifeline.org.

