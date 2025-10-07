Part of Riverside Avenue shut down as Jacksonville firefighters respond to Florida Blue building

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it is responding to a fire in the Brooklyn area.

It’s happening at the Florida Blue building at 532 Riverside Avenue.

JFRD said preliminary information indicates that the fire is in the elevator shaft.

There is no reports of anyone injured or trapped at this time, JFRD said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the southbound lanes of Riverside between the 500 and 600 blocks will be closed for about two hours “due to fire apparatus.”

