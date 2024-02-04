Paxon School for Advanced Studies recognized as Magnet School of Excellence for 2nd consecutive year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Paxon School for Advanced Studies is soaring high once again as it celebrates being named a Magnet Schools of America National Merit School of Excellence for the second consecutive year. This prestigious accolade, the highest honor granted to magnet schools, underscores Paxon’s commitment to excellence in education.

In a remarkable achievement, Paxon stands out as the only secondary school in Duval County Public Schools (DCPS) and one of just two schools in the district to receive this distinguished recognition for the year 2024. Last year, Paxon held the distinction of being the sole school in DCPS to receive this honor, further solidifying its position as a beacon of academic excellence.

Joining Paxon in the spotlight is Spring Park Elementary International Baccalaureate School, which has also been named a school of excellence, showcasing the district’s dedication to providing exceptional educational opportunities across all levels.

The entire Paxon community, including teachers, staff, students, and supporters, is beaming with pride at this achievement. The school’s nurturing environment and unwavering commitment to high standards have made it a standout institution in the field of education.

“We are #PaxonProud to have the hard work of our teachers, staff, students, and school community recognized,” remarked a spokesperson for Paxon School for Advanced Studies. “At Paxon, our warm environment and commitment to the highest expectations for all make Paxon a special place! Way to go Eagles!”

This recognition not only highlights Paxon’s dedication to academic excellence but also serves as a testament to the collective efforts of the entire school community in fostering a culture of learning and achievement.

For more information about Duval County Public Schools, including Spring Park Elementary, please visit the official website.

