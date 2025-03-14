Paxson, James Weldon Johnson schools in Jacksonville on lockdown due to police activity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Paxon and James Weldon Johns schools in Jacksonville are on lockdown Friday morning due to police activity in the neighborhood, according to Duval County Public Schools.

The following message was sent to parents:

Hello Paxon and James Weldon Johnson families. This is DCPS. Students and staff are safe. Both schools are on a lockdown as a precaution due to police activity in neighborhood. No one is allowed to enter or leave school during lockout. Standby for updates.

