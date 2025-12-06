Pearl Harbor memorial held in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds gathered outside the USS Orleck in Downtown Jacksonville on Saturday to honor the memory of the 2,400 sailors who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor, marking the second annual memorial service at this location.

The event, organized by the Jacksonville Naval Museum, featured displays of World War II-era military vehicles and equipment, set against the backdrop of the USS Orleck, the most decorated post-WWII ship.

“It was a day that will live in infamy, as the President said then, and it’s very important that we all take a minute to reflect on the events and then what transpired afterwards,” said Daniel Bean, President of the Jacksonville Naval Museum.

Daniel Bean emphasized the significance of the Pearl Harbor remembrance for the Northeast Florida community, which has a strong military presence, particularly within the US Navy.

Bean, who served on warships for four years, noted the importance of respecting the sacrifices made by those in World War II, urging the entire city to reflect on that history.

The USS Orleck, although not a participant in World War II combat, was commissioned shortly after the war and has since become a symbol of military heritage.

Bean also highlighted the ongoing contributions of military personnel, referencing current operations in the Caribbean as a reminder of the continued importance of naval capabilities.

The memorial service serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by military personnel, both past and present, and underscores the enduring legacy of those who served during World War II.

