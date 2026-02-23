Pedestrian struck, killed by SUV on Dunn Avenue in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is dead after he was hit by an SUV late Sunday. He was struck at about 11:05 p.m. on Dunn Avenue east of Biscayne Boulevard in Jacksonville.

The man, who has not been identified, was walking south across Dunn Avenue and was hit by the SUV that was traveling eastbound on Dunn, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk, the news release states.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.