Pedestrian struck, killed by SUV on Normandy Boulevard in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 48-year-old Jacksonville man is dead after he was hit by an SUV Thursday evening. The incident occurred at 6:49 p.m. at Normandy Boulevard and Titan Street, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The SUV, driven by a 54-year-old Jacksonville man, was traveling west on Normandy Boulevard in the right lane as the victim was crossing Normandy from the south shoulder, the news release states. The front of the SUV hit the man, the news release states.

