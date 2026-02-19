Pedestrian stuck by SUV, killed crossing Normandy Boulevard in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in Jacksonville. He was hit at about 8:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes in the 5800 block of Normandy Boulevard.

The victim, a man in his mid 50’s, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Jacksonville police said he was walking west of the Normandy, Lane Avenue intersection not within a designated crosswalk.

The woman who was driving the Chevrolet SUV that struck him is cooperating with police, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states.

