Pete Davidson coming to the Florida Theatre September 20th for his Prehab Tour

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Theatre has just announced that the hilariously talented actor and comedian Pete Davidson will be performing live on September 20th for his Prehab Tour. Fans of the Saturday Night Live star won’t want to miss this exciting event.

Davidson was a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” from 2014 to 2022. His unique Weekend Update segments and original music videos attracted millions of views. He recently returned to Studio 8H to host the 49th season premiere of “SNL,” earning rave reviews.

Davidson shot his first one-hour stand-up special for Comedy Central in 2016 and was named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 the same year. In 2020, he released the stand-up special “Pete Davidson: Alive From New York.” Davidson was listed as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022. On January 9, 2024, he released his new Netflix stand-up special “Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli” and is currently performing brand new material with the “Pete Davidson Prehab Tour.”

Ticket Information:

Presale: Begins at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 13th

General Sale: Starts at 11:00 am on Friday, June 14th

For early access to presale tickets, subscribe to the Florida Theatre’s E-Club to receive the presale code directly to your inbox. Tickets can be purchased when available on their website HERE.

Members of the Florida Theatre at the Ensemble Level and above can order tickets now by emailing boxoffice@floridatheatre.com or calling 904-355-2787. The deadline for members to secure tickets is 5:00 pm on Tuesday, June 11th.

Join now at floridatheatre.com to get early access to tickets and ensure you don’t miss out on seeing Pete Davidson live on stage!

