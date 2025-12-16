Plans for one development on Jacksonville’s Southbank are coming to life

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — opinion

“It’s really exciting,” said Jacksonville Resident Lindsey Walker. “It’s going to bring in a lot of new people, young people.”

The site has sat vacant for more than 3 years.

“It’s something we much needed,” Jacksonville resident Brian Tyle said.

The property is owned by Miami-based Related Group. They purchased the land from the City of Jacksonville and cleared the site.

And for years, they faced rising construction costs and inflation which set proposals back to square one.

The project is supposed to bring a 390-unit apartment complex, along with a waterfront restaurant and parking garage.

“You got to have a reason for people to come downtown, not just to live but to also walk around and hang out,” Tyle said.

Over the last five years, 1,766 units have opened in the downtown area.

And with more residential developments approved or in review for the Southbank, many said all the new developments are helping reshape the area.

“It’s been incredible,” Walker said. “It gives us a reason to come downtown.”

“Any development on either side of the river, in my opinion, is a boom for the area, and I think the more the better,” Tyle said.

The developer told Action News Jax that construction is expected to be completed within about three years.

