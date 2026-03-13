THE PLAYERS | Round 1 highlights from TPC: ‘What a shot! ⛳’

Five golfers are at -5 atop THE PLAYERS leaderboard though one round (Austin Smotherman, Sepp Straka, Maverick McNealy, Lee Hodges, Sahith Theegala.)

Notably missing from those names are the three most talked about players leading into the tournament (Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy.)

The presence of the elements were certainly felt Thursday as a downpour led to a brief delay and strong wind gust approaching 20 mph.

Before players tee off at 7:40 a.m. Friday creating new memories, here are some of the best shots and highlights from Thursday.

Shot of the day‼️



Co-leader Sahith Theegala with an impressive 99-yard hole-out for eagle on No. 12 @THEPLAYERS.



(Powered by @ComcastBusiness) pic.twitter.com/yUomGHqaq8 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 13, 2026

Austin Smotherman will begin Friday with a 15-footer for birdie to conclude Round 1 @THEPLAYERS ... which would give him the official 18-hole lead. pic.twitter.com/MEYK4uLrVO — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 13, 2026

From the rough ... on the downslope 😬



"Nobody hits that shot better than Jason Day."



📺 Golf Channel pic.twitter.com/LmUW23cMma — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 12, 2026

Eagle to tie the lead!



Sepp Straka is cooking @THEPLAYERS.



📺 Golf Channel pic.twitter.com/X8Yam6mpc6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 12, 2026

Only seven birdies all day at the 17th, and @Mike_kim714 just grabbed his from 46 feet out ‼️



The +2100 "Birdie or Better" ticket cashes 🤑



📺 PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by @DKSportsbook pic.twitter.com/ySJk80pcxI — Golfbet (@Golfbet) March 12, 2026

Just as he drew it up 🤣



Sahith Theegala makes eagle at No. 12 and is now 4-under @THEPLAYERS!



📺 Golf Channel pic.twitter.com/8Fl8KLxYGw — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 12, 2026

Sahith did WHAT!?



📺 Golf Channel pic.twitter.com/FJsILG7utz — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 12, 2026

The rough is JUICY at TPC Sawgrass 😬



Ryo Hisatsune pays the price for missing the fairway.



📺 Golf Channel pic.twitter.com/5ZvGR3YPCs — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 12, 2026

Wait for it ...



📺 Golf Channel pic.twitter.com/Ih9oOzoft4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 12, 2026

