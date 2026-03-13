THE PLAYERS | Round 1 highlights from TPC: ‘What a shot! ⛳’

Five golfers are at -5 atop THE PLAYERS leaderboard though one round (Austin Smotherman, Sepp Straka, Maverick McNealy, Lee Hodges, Sahith Theegala.)
Notably missing from those names are the three most talked about players leading into the tournament (Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy.)
The presence of the elements were certainly felt Thursday as a downpour led to a brief delay and strong wind gust approaching 20 mph.
Before players tee off at 7:40 a.m. Friday creating new memories, here are some of the best shots and highlights from Thursday.
9 eagles in the first round of @THEPLAYERS.
(Presented by @MorganStanley)
Shot of the day‼️
Co-leader Sahith Theegala with an impressive 99-yard hole-out for eagle on No. 12 @THEPLAYERS.
(Powered by @ComcastBusiness)
Austin Smotherman will begin Friday with a 15-footer for birdie to conclude Round 1 @THEPLAYERS ... which would give him the official 18-hole lead.
From the rough ... on the downslope 😬
"Nobody hits that shot better than Jason Day."
📺 Golf Channel
Eagle to tie the lead!
Sepp Straka is cooking @THEPLAYERS.
📺 Golf Channel
Only seven birdies all day at the 17th, and @Mike_kim714 just grabbed his from 46 feet out ‼️
The +2100 "Birdie or Better" ticket cashes 🤑
📺 PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by @DKSportsbook
Just as he drew it up 🤣
Sahith Theegala makes eagle at No. 12 and is now 4-under @THEPLAYERS!
📺 Golf Channel
Sahith did WHAT!?
📺 Golf Channel
The rough is JUICY at TPC Sawgrass 😬
Ryo Hisatsune pays the price for missing the fairway.
📺 Golf Channel
Wait for it ...
📺 Golf Channel
