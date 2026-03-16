Poison Prevention Week highlights hidden dangers at home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week is National Poison Prevention Week, and experts say many poisoning risks are found inside the home.

Florida Poison Control says the most important step families can take is saving the Poison Help Line in their phone:

1-800-222-1222

More than 139,000 calls were made to Florida Poison Control last year, with the most common cases involving over-the-counter pain medications.

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Other common exposures include cleaning products, antidepressants, heart medications, sedatives, antihistamines, cosmetics, and dietary supplements.

Experts also recommend keeping medications and household chemicals stored up and out of reach of children.

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