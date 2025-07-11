Police: Duval mom gets on stage, threatens principal after child’s name not called at school event

A Jacksonville mother was arrested after police said she threatened a Duval County assistant principal and disrupted a ceremony at her daughter’s elementary school.

Courtney Smith, 29, was arrested on July 2 following the incident at Hidden Oaks Elementary School on May 23, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report. She was released from jail on $1,500 bond, court records state.

Witnesses told police Smith became upset when her daughter’s name was not called during the ceremony, the arrest report states. Smith went on stage, used foul language, and threatened a school administrator, saying, “I will knock your big a** out,” the report states.

Smith was escorted out of the building by school security. She was previously trespassed from the school for threatening a teacher, as noted in a prior case, the report states.

Smith is facing charges of Assault Upon District School Board Employee, Trespass on School Grounds, and Interference with School Function, according to Duval County Circuit Court records.

Smith’s next court appearance is July 30.

