Police give all-clear at Jacksonville Planet Fitness location after bomb threat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is following breaking news on the Southside, where the all-clear has been given at Planet Fitness on Beach Boulevard.

This is the third time in just days that bomb threats have been made at the local locations of the gyms; there have also been threats to the chain nationwide.

The latest round of threats to the local Planet Fitness locations came into the Action News Jax newsroom on Wednesday afternoon and we alerted the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office right away.

By the time our crews arrived at the Beach Boulevard location, police were already there. They had to evacuate the entire shopping plaza, and JSO’s K-9 Unit came in to ensure that there was no bomb device present.

We told you on Saturday about a heavy police presence at the Planet Fitness location on Old St. Augustine Road. We later learned it was one of three Jacksonville Planet Fitness locations targeted in a bomb threat.

This all comes after Planet Fitness revoked an Alaska woman’s membership for snapping photos of a transgender woman, who is biologically male, shaving in the women’s locker room.

