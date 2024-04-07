Planet Fitness bomb threat evacuates gym members in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JSO is investigating after being called out to six bomb threats across Jacksonville.

JSO didn’t say where the bomb threats took place, but Action News Jax has learned at least three targeted Planet Fitness locations were on Old St. Augustine Road, Beach Boulevard, and Normandy.

At least 17 locations of Planet Fitness have reported hoax bomb threats in recent weeks, and even Elon Musk is weighing in on the controversy.

“We talked to some bystanders and someone said there was a bomb threat,” gym-goer Noah Branch, who was at the Old. St. Augustine location said.

Branch and his girlfriend were trying to go to the gym when they were stopped by police tape.

Up to 30 gym members were evacuated

It’s after revoking an Alaska woman’s membership for snapping photos of a transgender woman, who was biologically male, shaving in the women’s locker room,

Even Elon Musk commented on X before the bomb threats started saying… “Planet Fitness sounds like a creepy place”

When Branch heard about this movement, he was disappointed people would voice their opinion this way.

I think it’s stupid. I think it’s unnecessary,” Branch said. “If you have opinions about it, you should not come out and threaten other people’s lies. The kids we talked to their parents don’t want them to come to any place where people are threatened to bomb the place.”

Branch said this is not going to stop him from working out at Planet Fitness.

“No, this is not gonna stop me,” he said. “We’re still going to come here. It is a great place. We have been coming here for 3 to 4 years so far of working out. It’s not going to hinder us. We’re probably still gonna be out here tomorrow and the next day.”

Action News Jax reached out to the company about today’s incidents and is waiting to hear back.

