Police investigate reported shooting at McDonald’s near River City Marketplace

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax was first on the scene of a reported shooting at a McDonald’s near River City Marketplace on North Main Street, where police activity stretched well beyond the restaurant as officers searched for answers.

The investigation quickly turned into a large-scale police response, with officers spotted miles away from the scene.

Before Action News Jax arrived at the McDonald’s, police activity was already visible along Interstate 295. While driving near Exit 36, officers could be seen along the roadway, armed and actively searching for someone. As the drive continued toward North Main Street, it became clear the call was serious.

“It’s very very scary,” said Stacy Hendrix, the mother of a McDonald’s employee who was working inside the restaurant at the time.

Hendrix shared what her son told her about what happened inside.

“There was an altercation with the employees, I believe, and that somebody got hurt. They were not letting anyone out until they questioned everybody.”

When asked about her son’s condition, Hendrix said he was not injured.

Police presence extended well beyond the restaurant itself. Officers were positioned near the interstate, and a helicopter circled overhead, scanning the area.

When Action News Jax arrived around 2:12 p.m., dozens of police vehicles surrounded the McDonald’s near River City Marketplace. Approximately 25 police cars were seen swarming the area as officers blocked entrances and taped off the restaurant with crime scene tape.

Police later confirmed they were responding to a report of a person being shot.

People who live and work nearby said situations like this are frightening and, unfortunately.

“Working at these fast food places or anywhere is risky because you don’t know if somebody’s having a bad day or if somebody’s in a bad mood. You can probably say, ‘Well, we don’t have that today,’ and that just makes them mad. It’s just an unfortunate situation,” said local resident Yita Gibson.

Action News Jax was told the owner of the McDonald’s did arrive on scene. Attempts to speak with him were unsuccessful, as he declined to comment at this time.

Police continue to investigate the incident. No additional details have been released.

