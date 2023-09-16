JSO: One shot in domestic dispute in Marietta area, suspect on the run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one shot in an alleged domestic dispute-turned-shooting in the Marietta area Saturday afternoon, with the suspect on the run.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to JSO, at around 4:00 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Jackson Ave. due to a reported shooting.

When arriving at the scene, JSO located an adult male in his mid-20s suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Initial investigations report that the alleged cause of the shooting was due to a domestic dispute, which escalated. The suspect then fled the scene.

The female suspect, who is in her late-20s is currently on the run and inside a grey SUV.

Action News Jax is working to learn more information, as there is limited information and no suspect description to provide at this time.

JSo is asking that anyone with information about this incident contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.