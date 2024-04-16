Jacksonville police searching for deaf, autistic man missing since Monday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 36-year-old missing and endangered adult, Parker J. Nash.

Nash was reported missing by family following a verbal disagreement. He was last seen around 11 a.m. on Monday near the area of 1900 W. 6th St.

The Family told police that Nash is deaf but is fluent in sign language and can read lips. He has also been diagnosed with Autism.

Nash has been described as 5-foot-8 weighing 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown, balding hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shoes, and beige shorts.

Anyone having seen, or who may know Parker’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

