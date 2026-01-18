Neptune Beach Police looking for suspect after break-in at Grumpy’s

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Police are asking for help after someone broke into Grumpy’s restaurant on 3rd Street early Tuesday morning, January 13.

Officers say the suspect used a brick to smash a window just after 3:30 a.m. and then went inside.

No arrests have been made.

It’s not clear what, if anything, was taken from the restaurant. The break-in did leave behind some damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 904-270-2413 or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

