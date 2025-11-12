Police looking for suspect in Oak Haven store theft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect who shoplifted nearly $400 worth of items from an Oak Haven convenience store on University Boulevard on September 17.

The suspect was caught on security footage confidently walking through the store, posing for the camera, and filling a large purse with items before leaving without paying.

The incident occurred at an Oak Haven convenience store.

Security cameras captured the suspect throwing up a peace sign as they walked through the store.

Despite being caught on camera, the suspect managed to leave the store with nearly $400 worth of items, bypassing the registers without making a purchase.

JSO encourages anyone with information about the suspect to visit their Unsolved Crimes page to help in the investigation.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.