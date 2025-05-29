Police: Man ‘fondles’ ferret at Jacksonville pet store before putting it down his shorts to steal it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for a man who they say stole a ferret from a pet store by putting it down his shorts.

It happened on Tuesday night at Petland on Beach Boulevard near Hodges.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office incident report describes the man as having “a unique long mustache” and that he was “wearing a blue Under Armour cutoff shirt and ‘Navy’ logo shorts.”

The manager shared the surveillance video with Action News Jax. In that video, the man can be seen playing with the animal.

The JSO incident report notes the man “fondles the ferret for quite some time.”

The man is then seen in the video putting the ferret down his shorts. He walks out of the store while holding onto the ferret through his shorts, the video shows.

The JSO report said he walked out of the business without paying.

The store manager ran after the man and saw him get into a white work van with multiple ladders on top, but the manager was unable to get the van’s tag number, the report said.

JSO ran the man’s face through an “Auto Facial Recognizer” and was not able to identify him.

The ferret was worth $650, the report said.

