Police: Pair grab over $3,220 in Nikes from Lake City Dick’s Sporting Goods, arrested after chase

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Two people were arrested Wednesday after authorities say they stole $3,255 worth of Nike apparel from a Dick’s Sporting Goods in Lake City.

Oliver Prince and Leontae Williams were taken into custody in Alachua County following a multi-county pursuit that began on U.S. Highway 90, a Lake City police news release states.

The incident occurred around 3:14 p.m. at the store located at 233 NW Hutton Drive. Prince and Williams left the scene in a white Tesla with Maryland license plates before being intercepted by state troopers on Interstate 75.

Columbia County Combined Dispatch informed responding officers that an unknown male and female had fled the store carrying several clothing items.

A manager at the store told Lake City police the pair removed multiple Nike pants and sweatshirts from the store shelves and exited the building without attempting to pay for the merchandise, the news release states.

Surveillance video showed Prince entering the store first and walking toward the Nike apparel section, followed approximately one minute later by Williams who joined him in the same area, the news release states.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper later located the suspect vehicle traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 90. The trooper initiated a pursuit after the Tesla entered Interstate 75 southbound toward Gainesville. The pursuit concluded in Alachua County, where both suspects were taken into custody without further incident.

