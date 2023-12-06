Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating reported shooting on Lem Turner in Riverview

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a person has been shot in the Riverview neighborhood.

Police haven’t released many details at this time. What is known is the shooting occurred in the area of 9800 Lem Turner Rd.

JSO has said that more information will be released at a briefing set to take place around 5:45 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when details arrive.

