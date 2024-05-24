Police report traffic-related death on Baymeadows Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported at least one person has died in a traffic incident on Baymeadows Road.

At 8:24 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to 4500 Baymeadows Rd. for a reported traffic fatality.

Police said a briefing will be held at 9:15 p.m. to release more details.

When more details are made available this story will be updated.

