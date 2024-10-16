Police report: Woman arrested for alleged armed burglary in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) has arrested Annelisa Harden following an alleged burglary involving a dangerous weapon on Monday night, Oct. 14.

According to the report released by JSO, officers responded to a 911 call, where they encountered the victim, who had a towel pressed to his forehead, apparently injured. According to the arrest report, several household items were damaged, including glass tables and a television.

The victim reportedly informed officers that Harden had knocked on his door, and when he opened it, she allegedly assaulted him and began destroying his property. During the incident, the victim called the police, prompting Harden to flee. He provided JSO with a detailed description of her clothing, vehicle, and home address.

JSO officers later arrived at Harden’s residence, where they spotted her on the front lawn beside a vehicle matching the victim’s description. While officers questioned Harden, her husband reportedly intervened and became hostile toward the officers. After refusing to comply with law enforcement, both Harden and her husband were taken into custody.

A search of Harden’s vehicle revealed a firearm, which was linked to the burglary, according to the report.

