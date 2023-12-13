Police search for suspect in Westside triple shooting that left one dead, two injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A triple shooting leaves one man dead and two people in the hospital. Investigators said a shooter wearing all black and a ski mask opened fire near the Palm Square Plaza.

An off-duty officer heard the gunshots and went to the scene with on-duty resources. The Plaza is where business owner Bill Powers was working at the time and says he heard roughly 30 gunshots.

“About 4′o clock sitting here doing a little extra paperwork next thing you know, ‘boom boom boom’ a whole bunch of gunshots go,” Powers said. “Off not sure what it was, we took cover and next thing you know there’s bullet holes everywhere.”

Action News Jax obtained security footage from the business Nails by Meme, it didn’t show a suspect but showed the response afterwards. You can hear what’s believed to be the off-duty officer say she was at the intersection when she heard it.

Police said multiple cars and businesses were hit by gunfire, including inside Powers’ business. He said he hid under his desk when it was happening.

“I have a bullet in a refrigerator actually,” he said. ‘I got a metal desk fortunately and I dumped down behind that and waited for it to stop, I grabbed my weapon and went outside to see what was going to on and if anyone was okay and by that time I called 911.”

Evidence markers were scattered throughout the Plaza and police say one of the men shot made it to the smoke shop parking lot on Jammes road.

Powers said it’s nerve-wracking to know this happened in the middle of the day.

“It’s getting a little ridiculous it really is this is a place of business there’s an apartment complex right behind us. At that high caliber of a weapon, its going through the wall it could hit a kid,” he said.

JSO is asking anyone with information to call the JSO non-emergency number at 630-0500, or call CRIME STOPPERS at 866-845-TIPS. They can also provide information at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

