Police searching for suspect after $400 theft at Highlands Store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are searching for a suspect who stole over $400 worth of drills and batteries from a department store on Dunn Avenue in the Highlands area on Monday afternoon.

According to officials, the individual went through the store, collecting tools before leaving without paying.

Witnesses described the suspect as moving from aisle to aisle before making a fast exit.

Authorities urge anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the theft to call 904.630.0500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1.866.845.TIPS.

