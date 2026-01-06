Police ask for help finding missing woman in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — Glynn County police are asking for help to find Judy Ann Deen, a 74-year-old woman missing from the Touchstone area.

Deen was last seen at her home around November 13, and police say she may be in danger.

Deen is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds. She has blonde and gray hair.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Officers have issued a “Be On the Lookout” notice and are treating this as a case involving an endangered elderly person.

If you have any information about where Deen might be, call the Glynn County Police Department’s non-emergency line at (912) 554-7800.

Police urge anyone who sees her or has immediate information to contact them right away.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.