Poll: Trump immigration policies, DeSantis’ detention facilities both unpopular in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab released new polling Wednesday showing state voters’ opinions on policies championed by President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Favorability ratings for high-profile Republican figures are split. Trump has a 45% favorability rating and 48% unfavourability rating. Among independent voters, his net approval sits at -26%.

DeSantis holds a higher favorability rating of 52%, with 42% of respondents viewing him unfavorably.

Sean Freeder, director of the Public Opinion Research Lab and UNF professor of political science, said presidential approval often predicts outcomes for other congressional races, suggesting that “Congressional Republicans may struggle in November.”

Read: UNF Poll: Single-digit leads for Donalds, Moody in governor, Senate races

Voters expressed significant concern regarding immigration and enforcement. Disapproval of the way the Trump administration handles immigration stands at 49%, while 55% of respondents disapprove of the job being done by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Additionally, 57% of voters oppose the construction of new immigration detention facilities in Florida. Freeder noted that building such facilities is “particularly unpopular” and may cause state officials to reconsider federal partnerships.

A proposed state constitutional amendment to phase out certain homestead property taxes while protecting law enforcement funding received 56% support. Support is highest among Republicans at 76%, compared to 27% of Democrats and 56% of independents. Homeowners support the measure at a rate of 58%, while 47% of renters are in favor.

Read: UNF poll shows where Fla. voters stand on marijuana, AI, property taxes, firearms

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

UNF Poll shows where Fla. voters stand on marijuana, AI, property taxes

Poll: Donalds, Moody have single-digit leads in governor, Senate races

*Methodology: The UNF PORL Florida Statewide Poll consists of a random sample of 786 likely Florida midterm voters, and was conducted from February 21 through March 2, 2026, by the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida. This poll used a mixed-mode design, incorporating both telephone interviews and web surveys distributed via text message. Of the likely midterm voters who completed surveys, 605 were completed via telephone and 181 online. The sampling frame, consisting of phone numbers, was sourced from the January 2026 update of the Florida voter file.CLICK HERE for more on the poll

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.