Ponte Vedra Concert Hall welcomes Shaun Cassidy November 25

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall is thrilled to announce that it will welcome acclaimed American writer, producer, actor, and singer, Shaun Cassidy, on Saturday, November 25.

The highly anticipated event promises an evening of entertainment, and tickets for the show went on sale Friday, October 13 at 10 a.m.

Event Details:

Show: Shaun Cassidy

Shaun Cassidy Venue: Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 pm (7:00 pm Doors)

8:00 pm (7:00 pm Doors) Ticket Price: $49.50 - $89.50

$49.50 - $89.50 On Sale: Friday, October 13 at 10 am

Friday, October 13 at 10 am Event Details: Link

To avoid ticket fees, fans can purchase tickets in person at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office. Box Office hours are Thursdays and Fridays, 10 am – 6 pm, and Saturdays 8:30 am – 12:30 pm, with credit and debit card payments accepted.

Cassidy’s impressive career spans multiple creative domains, from his initial success as a performer to his later accomplishments as a writer and producer. He has been behind several critically acclaimed television series, including “American Gothic,” produced in collaboration with Sam Raimi, “Roar,” which featured the late Heath Ledger, “Cold Case,” “Cover Me,” “The Agency,” “Invasion,” and “Emerald City.” More recently, he spent five years as an executive producer and writer for the hit NBC/NETFLIX series, “New Amsterdam.”

The multi-talented artist is also celebrated for his musical contributions. The son of Tony award-winning actor Jack Cassidy and Academy award winner Shirley Jones, and half-brother of the late singer/actor David Cassidy, Shaun Cassidy signed a contract with Warner Brothers Records while still in high school. This led to three multi-platinum albums and numerous top-ten hits, including “Da Doo Ron Ron,” “That’s Rock n’ Roll,” “Hey Deanie,” and “Do You Believe In Magic?” Cassidy even received a Grammy nomination for his musical endeavors and performed at major arenas across the country.

In addition to his music and television career, Cassidy starred in the ABC television series “The Hardy Boys Mysteries” and later appeared on Broadway in the hit musical “Blood Brothers.” Notably, while on Broadway, he wrote his first television pilot, “American Gothic,” which garnered acclaim from The New York Times as “The most original new show of the season.”

In the past year, Cassidy embarked on his music and storytelling show, “The Magic of a Midnight Sky,” which played to sold-out crowds nationwide. During the challenging times of the pandemic, he collaborated with No Kid Hungry to introduce “My First Crush,” a collection of fine wines that donates proceeds to feed hungry children across the nation.

Cassidy currently works under an exclusive long-term development deal with NBC/Universal television and calls the wine country of Santa Barbara home. He resides there with his wife, Tracey, their four children, and a menagerie of animals.

For more information and a complete listing of upcoming events, please visit pvconcerthall.com.

