Pop-up drive-in showing movies at the Clay County Fairgrounds in June

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Clay County Fairgrounds will host a pop-up drive-in movie experience every Friday in June.

Here is the schedule of what’s playing during “Reel Fun Nights:”

June 6: Migration

June 13: Dog Man

June 20: Surf’s Up

June 27: Top Gun

The movies start at 8:10 p.m. and a Kid Zone will be open before the movie from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets range from $10 for the sitting area, $35 to park in the general admission area, and $50 for the VIP front row parking, which includes a bucket of popcorn.

The fairgrounds are located at 2493 State Road 16 W., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

For more information about the events, click here. To purchase tickets, click here.

