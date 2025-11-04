PorchFest 2025 returns to Springfield on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s almost time for one of Jacksonville’s most popular community events.

PorchFest 2025 is set to return to Historic Springfield on Saturday, November 8, offering a free, family-friendly music festival with more than 20 musical acts.

The festival will run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to live music, attendees can enjoy food trucks, craft beer, and art vendors.

After the main event concludes, PorchFest After Dark will offer special activities, discounts, and promotions at local Springfield businesses.

Participating venues include Black Rose Lounge, Crispy’s, Hardwicks Bar, InfiniteXperiences, Juice Wine Bar, Meta Earth, Othello, Stumpy’s Hatchet House, The Cove Social Club, and Wafaa & Mike’s Cafe.

For more information on Jacksonville PorchFest, including VIP tickets and parking details, visitors are encouraged to check the official website at jacksonvilleporchfest.org.

PorchFest 2025 Map and Schedule

