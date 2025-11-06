Portion of Jacksonville-Baldwin Rails to Trails to close for CSX construction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A portion of the Jacksonville-Baldwin Rails to Trails will be closed starting November 10th as CSX works to replace wooden railroad ties.

The closure will affect railroad crossings in Baldwin for a period of 2 to 5 days, during which time barricades and signage will block entry to the construction zone.

The specific location of the closure is marked by the coordinates 30.310470, -81.971271.

Residents and trail users are advised to plan accordingly and watch for signs indicating closed areas during the maintenance period.

