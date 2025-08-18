Power outage impacts more than 2,200 in Keystone Heights area

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — More than 2,200 Clay County residents are without power Monday evening after an outage in the Keystone Heights area.

According to outage reports from Clay Electric, the issue was first reported around 5:59 p.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Crews have been assigned, and utility officials estimate power will be restored by 8 p.m.

Clay Electric says teams are working to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.