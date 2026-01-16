Power outage reported in St. Simons Island, all traffic lights are out

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Nearly 500 households in St. Simons Island are without power Friday morning, according to Georgia Power. All traffic lights are out as a result, according to Glynn County Sheriff’s Office. “Traffic is backing up. Please be aware and use caution. Avoid travel during this time if at all possible,” a sheriff’s office social media post states.

