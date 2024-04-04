Powerball ticket sold in Georgia wins $1 million; jackpot rises to $1.23 billion

ATLANTA — No one took home the big jackpot in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but one person in Georgia woke up richer.

The Georgia Lottery confirmed to Action News Jax sister station WSB-TV in Atlanta that a ticket matched all numbers -- except for the Powerball -- in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 11-38-41-62-65 and 15 was the Powerball.

Someone purchased the $1 million ticket at a Kroger store at 4880 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta.

The Georgia Lottery also told WSB there were three $50,000 winning tickets sold at the following places: Shell Food Mart at 3636 Hwy 5 in Douglasville; Airport S. mart off Airport Thruway in Columbus; and the Fast Break off East 1st Street in Vidalia.

With no winner of Wednesday night’s jackpot, Saturday’s drawing will be for an estimated $1.23 billion. You can see if your numbers match the Powerball drawing live on CBS47 and FOX30 before Action News Jax at 11 p.m. Saturday.

