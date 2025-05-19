Preliminary Report: Plane door was open before deadly Yulee crash

New details have emerged about the Nassau County plane crash that claimed a man’s life on May 10th. Homeowners near Blackrock Road remain shaken after the small aircraft went down in their neighborhood.

A preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report reveals that one of the plane’s doors was open before takeoff. The aircraft has since been removed, but flowers now rest at the crash site in remembrance.

Memorial for pilot A memorial now sits at the crash site in Yulee where a pilot lost his life.

A photo—part of the aviation investigation report—shows a red circle around the airplane’s nose baggage door, revealing that it was open before takeoff.

Photos from the Yulee plane crash preliminary report Photos from the Yulee plane crash preliminary report show the plane before and during takeoff.

According to the report, a case of aviation oil and a bag of dog food were found 440 feet from the beginning of the runway.

About 10 seconds after takeoff, the plane descended steeply, hitting a tree and crashing near a neighbor’s house on Ashford Road Court.

“If he was just up for a millisecond more, he would’ve hit their house,” said homeowner Lynne Pilkerton, who lives near the crash site.

She woke up to her fence on fire. Burn marks on nearby trees still mark the site of the crash. The plane never reached her home.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“I would think he will try to avoid it. I think in a way he’s like a hero that he did not hurt anybody, he didn’t kill anybody,” she said.

The 56-year-old pilot lost his life in the crash.

“I feel so sorry for the family, and everybody in this community is thinking about them,” Pilkerton added.

According to the report, the pilot’s wife stated that the flight was intended to move the plane from Nassau Airport in Yulee to Fernandina Beach Airport to wait out storms before continuing to Tennessee.

It also details that the engine and propeller showed signs of functioning before the crash. The fuel system was mostly destroyed by fire, but no major mechanical failures were immediately evident.

This report is only preliminary. A full investigation to determine what exactly caused the crash is still ongoing.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.