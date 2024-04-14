Procession held Saturday for Jacksonville firefighter who tragically & suddenly passed away

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department waited outside of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital on Saturday... To escort the body of Heath J. O’Shea to a funeral home.

O’Shea was an engineer with JFRD who had been with the department for two decades, however, the 44-year-old father and husband is now being put to rest after suffering a medical emergency Friday night.

“[He] has, you know, a family and kids that are affected by something like this,” outlined Jacksonville Firefighters Association Kelly Dobson. “Out of our membership, when something like this happens, it’s just a sad day.”

Community leaders have since offered their condolence, with Jacksonville mayor Donna Deegan saying on social media: “My heart goes out to the family of Heath O’Shea after his passing in the line of duty. Jacksonville will be forever grateful for his service to our community.”

Meanwhile, Jacksonville City Council President Ron Salem issued this statement: “I’m deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Jacksonville firefighter Heath J. O’Shea. Please accept my heartfelt condolences on behalf of the city council. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.”

This procession Saturday from Memorial Hospital, only serves to honor the legacy of a man who touched the lives of many in his department and community.

“He was just a real even keel guy that that did well at his job,” added Dobson.

Members of JFRD stood at attention as the procession crossed the St. Johns River, a final salute to one of their own.

