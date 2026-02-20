Program gives high school diplomas to U.S. veterans who left school to serve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Veterans who left high school to serve in World War II, the Korean Conflict or the Vietnam War are eligible to receive their high school diplomas through a program called Operation Recognition.

The initiative awards diplomas to those who were deployed before they could graduate from their local schools.

Operation Recognition was established in 1999 to recognize and honor eligible veterans who served in the U.S. armed forces.

To qualify, a veteran must have received an honorable discharge for service between September 16, 1940, and May 7, 1975.

The program is open to several types of applicants beyond the veterans themselves. This includes individuals who previously received a GEO. Family members or guardians may also apply on behalf of a veteran who is disabled or deceased.

The application process involves coordinating with local education officials. Applicants must obtain a form from the participating state or school district where they are applying. All submissions require a copy of the veteran’s DD-214 discharge papers to verify service dates and discharge status.

For requests involving a deceased veteran, a copy of the death certificate must also be attached to the application.

Volunteer veteran advocate Charm McElree assists veterans and families with the application process, including obtaining application forms from local education officials.

Those seeking assistance or information on how to apply can reach McElree at 760-885-0935 or via email at Cmcelree2000@yahoo.com.

