Prominent Douglas Anderson teacher removed over social media post – now she’s lawyered up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A high-profile local educator has retained legal counsel after being removed from the classroom by Duval County Public Schools (DCPS) and it’s all over what she says was her First Amendment right.

Hope McMath, an AP Art History teacher at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, and former Executive Director of the Cummer Museum, is at the center of a controversy involving a social media post criticizing a local lawmaker.

Her attorney, John Phillips, confirms McMath is now under investigation for what DCPS has labeled an “allegation of misconduct.”

A DCPS spokesperson confirmed McMath’s reassignment in a statement to Action News Jax’s Ben Becker:

“I can confirm that the employee has been temporarily reassigned while the district conducts an investigation. Because the investigation is active and ongoing, we are unable to provide additional information.”

The post that sparked it all

McMath was removed from the classroom last week after posting online criticism of Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond. In the post, McMath compared Diamond to a “Grand Wizard,” a term historically associated with the Ku Klux Klan, and accused him of “racist dog whistles.”

Hope McMath post about Rory Diamond Hope McMath post about Rory Diamond

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Her comments were in reaction to Diamond’s failed budget amendments, which aimed to restrict local funding for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI), abortion, and immigration-related programs.

McMath’s attorney speaks out

Becker obtained a letter that McMath’s lawyer wrote to DCPS. Phillips said she was pulled from class and told she was being investigated for social media posts made outside the classroom.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“At all times, Ms. McMath is, was, and will be an exemplary leader and teacher,” Phillips wrote.

He claims that:

McMath was removed from teaching on Monday, September 15

The complaint does not involve students

The investigation is focused on personal speech made online

Some students were allegedly pulled from class and questioned

What’s next?

Phillips said he has requested a formal meeting with the school investigator but has not received a response. He’s now demanding access to any and all complaints, evidence, or materials tied to the case.

“Our concern is getting Ms. McMath’s investigation completed promptly,” the letter reads.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.