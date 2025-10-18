Putnam County 12-year-old arrested after allegedly writing threats to harm in notebook

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Putnam County 12-year-old is now facing a felony charge after allegedly writing threats to harm other students in a notebook.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest on their social media on Friday afternoon. Due to the age of the suspect, Action News Jax will not share the name or booking photo.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened at Palatka Junior-Senior High School. The 12-year-old was arrested for a written threat to kill, which is a second-degree felony.

The Sheriff’s Office says the child told deputies that the notebook belonged to her.

The 12-year-old was taken to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and then transferred to a Department of Juvenile Justice facility.

Putnam County School District acknowledged the incident on Facebook, stating that, "This incident underscores the importance of “See Something, Say Something.” Because a student spoke up, staff were able to act swiftly to ensure everyone’s safety."

The school district also noted that the Homecoming events for Palatka Jr.-Sr. High School will continue as scheduled.

