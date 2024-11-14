Putnam County Courthouse to reopen

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Courthouse is set to reopen on Friday, November 15, at 8 am.

Due to a recent water main break, the Courthouse closed on Wednesday, November 13. It was set to remain closed throughout Wednesday, November 14, to address any remaining issues.

Any updates regarding the Courthouses' reopening can be found HERE or on the Seventh Judicial Circuit’s social media pages.

