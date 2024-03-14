Putnam County to hold adoption event for dogs and puppies rescued in Interlachen home

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County has announced it will be holding a pet adoption event on Fri., March 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Putnam County Government Complex (2509 Crill Ave., Palatka).

The event is for many of the dogs and puppies rescued from an Interlachen home that took place on Wednesday.

Action News Jax broke the story when deputies and animal control workers removed over 100 dogs from the home. It was learned on Thursday that the owner of those dogs would not face criminal charges but would get help from the county.

Deputies responded to the home because of a report of neglect. Chief Deputy Colonel Joseph Wells said a woman in her 80s was taking care of more than 130 dogs, and she couldn’t keep up with the proper treatment of the animals.

The county said all adoption fees will be waived but there will be paperwork to sign. A veterinarian will be on-site for preliminary vaccines, but follow-ups will have to occur with the adoptee’s chosen veterinarian, the county said.

“This event was made possible due to the numerous organizations who have donated vaccines, time, expertise to help,” the county said in a statement. “Also a special thanks to Nate’s Honor in Bradenton and FUR, Florida Urgent Rescue, of Jacksonville for rescuing our more medically fragile senior, pregnant and nursing dogs.”

